ISL: Odisha FC sign FC Goa winger Redeem Tlang on season-long loan

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 27 (ANI): Odisha FC have bolstered their squad with the signing of winger Redeem Tlang, who joins the club on a season-long loan from FC Goa on Wednesday.

Tlang made his professional debut for Shillong Lajong in the I-League in October 2013 before moving to NorthEast United FC on loan for the inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) season in 2014.

"I'm very happy and excited to be here and joining the Juggernauts. I'll give my everything for the club," said Tlang as per the ISL website.



The attacking footballer became a regular for the Highlanders during the 2018-19 ISL season, making 19 appearances on the wing. Tlang scored his maiden ISL goal in the semi-finals of the same season, in a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC.

The winger scored his first goal of ISL 2019-20 against newly formed Odisha in a 2-1 win for his team, while his second goal of the season came against FC Goa from the edge of the box in what proved to be a 2-2 stalemate on November 1, 2019.

"I think Redeem is a good addition to the team. He is a player with experience in the ISL. Redeem is a player with pace, with good abilities in both legs. He can play in the attacking zone and outside of it. It's good for us bringing his experience and competitiveness to the squad. We are happy to have him on board," said head coach Kino Garcia after the signing.

Odisha FC fans would hope the arrival of the 26-year-old winger would add more quality in attack and help the team post more wins in the remaining season. (ANI)

