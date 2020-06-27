ISL: Odisha FC sign Gerald Peyton as assistant coach

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC have signed Gerald Peyton as the assistant coach ahead of the seventh edition of the tournament.

The former Arsenal goalkeeping coach has joined the club on a two-year deal.

The 64-year-old former footballer has played for numerous reputed clubs like West Ham United, Everton, Fulham, and Chelsea and was a member of the coaching teams of Arsenal, Fulham.

"I am thrilled to have someone of Coach Gerry's caliber helping us out this year. His 15 years of experience at Arsenal will give a great lift to the boys, particularly our goalkeepers. He is someone who can help us achieve excellence on and off the pitch," the club's president Rohan Sharma said in an official statement.

Before joining Odisha FC, the former goalkeeper of the Irish national team was the assistant manager of the Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse.

"I am looking forward to working in India with my friend and colleague Stuart Baxter along with all the staff and players. Together we aim to build a successful project at Odisha FC that will leave a legacy for all of Odisha for years to come," said Gerald.

Earlier this week, the club also signed youngsters Paul Ramfangzauva and winger Isak Vanlalruatfela for the upcoming season. (ANI)

