ISL: Odisha FC to face spirited East Bengal FC in high-intensity game

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): After six games and their best-ever ISL start, East Bengal FC will take on a rejuvenated Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on November 18 looking for their first victory at home this season.

With a game still in their kitty, Odisha FC have a three-point lead over East Bengal FC.

Up till now, Charis Kyriakou has been an essential member of the East Bengal midfield. With an average of 24 successful passes made per game and the most shots on goal this season, the Cypriot defender-turned-midfielder is leading his team (3).

"I don't care about last year or the year before," said Constantine when asked about the goal fest in the last two seasons against Odisha FC as quoted by ISL.

"They have a very good side that is coached very well by Josep [Gombau], and he has an idea of how he wants the game to be played. We have watched them and prepared for them. I cannot predict the number of goals, but I hope it's a clean sheet and a win for us," he added.



After returning home last week with all three points and a clean sheet against Bengaluru FC, the hosts' team spirit will be high. The upcoming game will require their defence to play at its peak, though, as they have faced the second-most shots (99) and the second-most shots on target (27) this year.

Since their last match was two weeks ago, Odisha FC will have had more time to heal from their loss to Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC has scored more goals against East Bengal than any other side in the ISL (15). Head coach Josep Gombau would anticipate his attackers to be proficient in the game. Diego Mauricio has started every game this season, yet has gone four games without scoring and two without even getting a shot on goal.

At halftime of the match against Hyderabad FC, Pedro Martin took Mauricio's position. The Spanish striker might have a chance to get the game against East Bengal underway.

In the four games played between these two sides, a staggering total of 28 goals have been scored. (ANI)

