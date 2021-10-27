ISL: Ritwik's presence will provide further depth to our squad, says Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Owen Coyle expressed his happiness after Indian winger Ritwik Kumar Das joined his side for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.

The 24-year-old has been contracted on a one-year deal, with an option to extend, which will see him don the Jamshedpur colours in the upcoming ISL season.

"We are excited to have Ritwik on board with us for the season. He completes a very talented bunch of Indian players for us. He is young and has a blistering pace, with and without the ball, which fits well with our game plan and philosophy. He has proven himself over the years and his presence will provide further depth to our squad," said the Head Coach in an AIFF release.



Talking about his new team and new coach, Ritwik said that he will 'treasure' this opportunity of playing with Jamshedpur FC and under Owen Coyle.

"I am glad to have joined Jamshedpur FC. Owen Coyle is a great coach to play for and his passion and commitment to win trophies is well known. I treasure this opportunity as Owen and Jamshedpur have a track record of pushing young players and I am hungry to prove myself and become a first-team regular. I look forward to playing for the amazing and loud fans of Jamshedpur and contribute towards winning silverware in this process," said Ritwik.

Ritwik began his career at Calcutta Customs in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and then later played for Kalighat MS in the CFL second division in 2016-17. His first major move with a national league club happened with Real Kashmir in 2017.

In the 2020-21 season, Ritwik joined Kerala Blasters which became his first foray in the ISL before joining Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC will be facing SC East Bengal in their opening match of the ISL on November 21. (ANI)

