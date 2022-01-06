ISL: Sandesh Jhingan rejoins Mohun Bagan after spell in Croatia

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 6 (ANI): Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan has rejoined Indian Super League (ISL) ATK Mohun Bagan, the club informed on Thursday.

According to the ISL website, Jhingan mutually terminated his contract with Croatian top-tier league club HNK Sibenik.

"Sandesh Jhingan is back, the story continues," ATK Mohun Bagan FC tweeted.



The 28-year-old defender who played an integral part in the Mariners team that reached the final of the seventh season of ISL had completed a move from ATK Mohun Bagan to HNK Sibenik in August last year.

But a calf injury marred his time in Croatia. He has returned to ATK Mohun Bagan till the end of the ongoing campaign on Thursday.

The defender has two ISL runners-up medals with Kerala Blasters FC where he spent six years and moved to ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020 after missing the 2019-2020 ISL season due to injury.

ATK Mohun Bagan are third in the ISL table just one point behind Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC. (ANI)

