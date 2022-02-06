ISL: SC East Bengal appoints Victor Pulga as assistant coach

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 6 (ANI): SC East Bengal on Sunday announced the arrival of Victor Herrero Forcada, also known as Pulga, as its assistant coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Pulga knows the Indian Super League well, having played for Kerala Blasters FC in two spells and helping the team reach the final in the 2014 inaugural edition.

He went on to coach Jamshedpur FC later as part of Antonio Iriondo's backroom staff in the 2019-20 season.



"I am very happy to join SC East Bengal. It's a pleasure to be back in India every time. I know the league and the country well and I have a lot of energy so I will try to help the team and the club in everything they need," Pulga said in a statement.

Pulga also has the approval of head coach Mario Rivera. "I am happy to have him on board. He has experience in India and it will help the team get better," he said.

SC East Bengal will take on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Monday. (ANI)

