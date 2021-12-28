ISL: SC East Bengal part ways with Manuel Diaz; Renedy Singh to take interim charge

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 28 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal on Tuesday confirmed that Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways due to personal reasons.



Former Indian captain and SC East Bengal assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over charge as interim head coach.

"We thank Jose and Angel for their contribution and support to the team in the ongoing season. I wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours," SC East Bengal CEO Col. Shivaji Samaddar said in a statement.

SC East Bengal next take on Bengaluru FC in ISL on January 4 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. (ANI)

