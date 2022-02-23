ISL: SC East Bengal rope in Nepal defender Ananta Tamang

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 23 (ANI): SC East Bengal, on Wednesday, announced the signing of Nepal defender Ananta Tamang till the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Tamang, 24, joins the Red and Gold Brigade from Nepal side Three Star Club, where he was named the best defender of the A-Division League in 2020. He has played for the Nepal senior national team, making his debut against India in 2015.



He was vice-captain of the Nepal under-19 football team which went on to win the 2015 SAFF U-19 Championship.

"I am happy to join SC East Bengal. I look forward to helping the club in every way I can. It is a proud moment for me," he said.

SC East Bengal will take on NorthEast United FC on 28th February, followed by a match against Bengaluru FC on 5th March to wrap their Hero ISL 2021-22 campaign. (ANI)

