ISL: SC East Bengal unveils new logo

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 17 (ANI): Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) on Saturday announced that its team will play in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) as SC East Bengal.

SC East Bengal will also have a new logo going into the upcoming edition of the ISL.

"The club's new logo retains the primary assets like the emblem of a flaming torch and its colours which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of East Bengal, its contribution to Indian football along with Shree Cement's support to keep the flag flying high," H.M. Bangur, Managing Director, Shree Cement said in an official release.

"It's a start of the new and exciting partnership for all of us with East Bengal, and we're happy to share the evolution of the club's logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and I am sure that this will only take the legacy of the club forward," he added.



Coached by Liverpool and England legend Robbie Fowler, members of the red and gold brigade checked in to their team hotel on Friday and they will now undergo the mandatory quarantine period as per protocol.

Last week, East Bengal had appointed Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the first team that will take part in the 2020-21 ISL.

Fowler, 45, last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, guiding the side to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career.

East Bengal coaching staff: Head coach: Robbie Fowler; Assistant coach: Anthony Grant; Set piece coach Terence McPhillips; Goalkeeping coach: Robert Mimms; Sports Scientist: Jack Inman; Physiotherapist: Michael Harding; Analyst: Joseph Walmsley; Indian assistant coach: Renedy Singh. (ANI)

