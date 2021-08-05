ISL: Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic joins Chennaiyin FC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have completed the signing of defender Slavko Damjanovic on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 season.

With 151 club appearances in his nine-year-long career as a professional footballer, the left-footed centre-back will provide much-needed stability to the club's backline.

"We are extremely pleased to onboard someone like Slavko to help solidify our backline. A player of his calibre might have a lot to pass onto our young defenders," CFC co-owner Vita Dani said on the club's third foreign recruit of the season.



Slavko played a pivotal role in Buducnost Podgorica's fourth Montenegrin League title in 2019-20 and also featured in their Europa League qualifying matches that year.

"I am so happy to join [Chennaiyin FC]. I hope we win the league. The coach is bringing in good players. I will give my everything to the team. I look forward to representing a city with such culture," the Montenegro-born footballer said.

The 28-year-old began his professional career with FK Spartak Subotica in the Serbian league in 2012-13. Slavko has also played in Hungary, Uzbekistan, and South Africa. He returned to Serbia after five years in 2020-21, joining FK TSC Backa Topola where he made 11 appearances, also netting one goal. (ANI)

