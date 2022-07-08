ISL: Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo signs one-year deal with Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): Odisha FC have secured the signing of 25-year-old Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo on a one-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Saul is an exciting, dynamic young defensive midfielder who has a lot of experience under his belt despite being just 25. He's featured in the LaLiga 2, Segunda Division B and the Copa Del Rey over the course of his career.

Saul was born in Ponferrada, and joined SD Ponferradina's youth setup in 2010. In 2015, he was loaned to Segunda Division B side Atletico Astorga FC for the season.



Crespo made his senior debut on 19th September 2015, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 away draw against UD Logrones. On 16th September, he signed a professional contract with Ponfe for three seasons. He scored his first goal on 10th April 2016, netting the equalizer at CD Guijuelo; he finished the campaign with 25 appearances. In August, he moved to fellow third division side Arandina CF.

The 25-year-old returned to his parent club in July 2017 and was immediately assigned to the main squad. In June of the following year, he renewed his contract with the club and contributed with one goal in 30 appearances in 2018-19 as his side returned to Segunda Division after three years.

Saul is Odisha FC's seventh signing this summer as the club looks to mount a genuine challenge for the top spots under head coach Josep Gombau.

The Juggernauts have narrowly missed out on the semi-final spots in the last few years but this season they are assembling a really strong squad to be considered real contenders for the crown. (ANI)

