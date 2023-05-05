ISL: Striker Dimitri Diamantakos extends stay with Kerala Blasters FC till 2024

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 5 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC announced that striker Dimitri Diamnatakos has signed a contract extension with the club that will keep him till 2024.

Diamantakos had an impressive first season in Indian football as he netted 12 times for the Blasters in all competitions and was the team's top goalscorer in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blasters, who reached the knockout stage for the Indian Super League (ISL) for successive seasons for the first time in their history, have made the first step towards building on this performance next year by keeping hold of their top striker.

Commenting on the extension, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said: "Dimitrios has been a total team player for us at Kerala Blasters, last season whenever the team needed a moment of inspiration, he always came through for us, his experience and knowledge about the game helps lift the team, especially the young talents in the team who learn from his lead. I wish Dimitrios would continue to build on what he did for the club, during the last season!"



"As a club, we believe in backing players who perform and deliver in roles assigned to them. Therefore I am very happy to extend Dimitrios' contract with the club and wish him all the best for the upcoming season," he added.

The Greek striker had big shoes to fill after the departure of Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz and he filled the void by delivering key goals for the team.

Diamantakos expressed delight at continuing his journey with the yellow army for another season.

"India and Kerala Blasters was a great and unique experience for me, any success that I had during the last season was only possible due to great support from my teammates, coaching staff, and most importantly the Kerala Blasters management," Diamantakos told the club's website after signing the contract extension.

"So extending my contract with the Kerala Blasters family was a pretty instant decision for me, I now look forward to come back next season and performing for the team and our lovely fans," he added. (ANI)

