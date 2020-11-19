ISL to be shown live across 82 territories worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on Friday with action to be telecast and live-streamed in 82 territories across the world.

ISL will be brought to 82 international territories through 5 partners across TV and digital platforms.

"The league has partnered with global sports broadcasters to bring the action live to millions of Indian football fans across geographies," ISL said in an official statement.



In addition to international markets including the USA and Australia, fans across Continental Europe, Central Asia, Far East, South East Asia, and Asia Pacific can also tune in to enjoy India's premier football league live.

ISL marks the resumption of live sports action in India with the entire season being played in Goa behind closed doors. The seventh season features 115 games amongst 11 teams, with the inclusion of Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal.

India's premier football tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP and the setting will be a lot different with all matches in the tournament being played without fans.

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of the showpiece event on November 20 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. (ANI)

