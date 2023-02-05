ISL: We deserved our three points, says Jamshedpur FC coach after win over Northeast United FC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach, Aidy Boothroyd, was delighted to win a crucial three points in their latest Indian Super League (ISL) game against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, on Saturday.

Goals from Ritwik Das and Daniel Chukwu in either halves meant the away side ended up on the winning side. With their third win of the season, Jamshedpur FC has 12 points and are now three points behind tenth-placed East Bengal FC. Boothroyd expressed how both sides were playing for pride, and it was a difficult game to play.

"It was a difficult game for both the teams, both teams are playing for pride and everyone played with enthusiasm. In the end, we were the better team and deserved the three points. Overall, we are very happy with the result and at this stage of the season we just want to keep playing," Boothroyd said in the official post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.



The clean sheets have not come easily for the Red Miners this season, with this being only the second of the season for them. The Jamshedpur FC head coach feels staying solid at the back plays an important role in winning titles.

"We kept a clean sheet which is very important because that is how you build championship teams. I am pleased with tonight's game and pleased with the result but we have a lot of work to do," he stated.

With three games left to play, Jamshedpur FC faces ATK Mohun Bagan in their next match at home. Talking about the areas of improvement for Jamshedpur FC, Boothroyd feels his side needs to tighten up at the back and score more goals.

"We do not keep enough clean sheets. So tonight, is good for that. We create a lot of chances, but do not convert them. We have had 15 shots in the last two games, so we've got to score more goals," he added. (ANI)

