ISL: We need to be happy at coming down from 2-0 to a draw, says Chennaiyin FC assistant coach

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Matko Djarmati expressed disappointment albeit being happy with his side's 2-2 comeback draw against Jamshedpur FC in Matchweek 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur, on Saturday.

A goal in each half by Ritwik Das put the hosts ahead but the Marina Machans fought back with quickfire goals from Vincy Barretto and Petar Sliskovic to level things up.

Djarmati called for his players to exploit their strength of converting from set-pieces, which was amiss from the team in the first-half but was pleased with the fighting spirit shown by the team in the second half.



"Two completely opposite halves. Not a good first-half for us, and in the second-half we again conceded first, but it is not the first time this season that the team has shown that they can change the result. One of our biggest strengths is set pieces and I am a bit disappointed that we did not score from set pieces. In the end, we need to be happy because we came down from 2-0 to a 2-2 draw," he stated in the official post-match press conference as per a press release from ISL.

Chennaiyin FC had the lion's share of possession in the game, but was missing the creative aspect in their game in the first half. The 40-year-old pointed out how the opponents were pouncing on the second balls that led them to score first.

"We corrected some things that were not working for us in the first half. Jamshedpur FC were taking all the second balls in the game and we were not happy with that. We said if we do not score, we cannot win this game and take any points from here. In the second half, we changed our mentality, we started scoring and never gave up until the last minute," he added.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric, who attended his side's game from the stands, was suspended for the game following his accumulation of two yellow cards. The assistant head coach gave his inputs on being on the sidelines for the first time without Brdaric whilst also mentioning the bond amongst the entire coaching staff.

"We work very well but missed him on the sidelines. But, we - head coach Thomas Brdaric, me, coach Sabir Pasha, and goalkeeping coach - prepare our game very well and we know every movement about what we will do. Also, today, I do not need to see the first coach to do what I have to do because we read each other very well. For me, it was better that he is better on the bench, but I think without talking to each other, our communication was very good," he concluded. (ANI)

