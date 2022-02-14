ISL: We want to build our momentum going into final five or six games, says Buckingham

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 14 (ANI): Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham wants his side to continue the winning momentum in the final five of six games of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

A commanding display from Mumbai City FC saw them secure a 4-1 win over Odisha FC in the ISL at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

"Whenever you're in the game, the mood does improve, but one thing I've been really impressed with is, this group doesn't get carried away whether we win or lose, it's about measuring our performances," said Buckingham in the post-match press conference.



"The form right now is very good. Now, we're unbeaten in four games and we want to build our momentum going into the final five or six games and that's what we've put together over the last four games.

"It is important that we get ourselves ready as it will be a tough test against Jamshedpur FC in three days' time," he added.

In the match on Sunday, a brace each from Igor Angulo (41', 70') and Bipin Singh (47', 73') was enough to cancel Jonathas' (90+1') goal and secure three points that lift the club to the fourth position on the table. On the other hand, the Kalinga Warriors are left licking their wounds as they remain stuck in seventh place.

"It's been a wonderful and a complete performance from a side that's been due for a long time. We've shown periods over the last 14 games that we were able to play that way but the pleasing thing for me this season is that we've been ought to show our performances from start to finish," said Buckingham. (ANI)

