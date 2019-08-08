Watford's Ismaila Sarr
Watford's Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr signs five-year deal at Watford

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:48 IST

Watford [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Watford on Thursday confirmed that Ismaila Sarr has agreed to a five-year contract with the club.
Sarr has made a move from Rennes with whom he had won Coupe de France. Moreover, the Senegal international helped his team finish on the second spot in the AFCON.
Sarr played 77 times over two years at Roazhon Park, scoring 18 goals. He will wear squad number 23 for the Hornets.
Sarr joined the club a day after Danny Welbeck signed a contract. Welbeck, after joining the club, said he can flourish at Watford.
"I've played against Watford and I like to watch football so I've seen them play on TV a lot and I know the team, and I think this is a place where I can really flourish," the club's official website quoted Welbeck as saying.
"The squad we've got here is full of good players and people who I'm really looking forward to playing with and trying to push to that next level," he added. (ANI)

