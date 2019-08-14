Liverpool fans ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match
Liverpool fans ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match

Istanbul gears up for UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:02 IST

Atlanta [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): As English football clubs Liverpool and Chelsea get ready to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup, Istanbul is leaving no stone unturned to be perfect hosts for the English fans.
The city authorities are looking after the security and crowd control measures but the bar owners are making preparations of their own.
"We are keeping a lot of stock of beer. We are of course happy about that," CNN quoted Dogan Ozdemir, a 40-year-old bar owner in Beyoglu as saying.
In 2005, Liverpool and AC Milan contested the Champions League final in Istanbul. The match is popularly referred to as "the Miracle of Istanbul".
Liverpool came from a 0-3 deficit to win the Champions League 4-3 on penalties.
The fans of the club celebrated in pubs and the stocks of alcohol were left high and dry in Istanbul.
"We started selling whatever we had left at that point -- we ran out of beer, we gave them whiskey, we ran out of that we gave them vodka, we ran out of vodka, we gave them gin and finally they were drinking raki," the bar owner said.
The Reds have reportedly taken up 5,973 tickets for the final against Chelsea, whereas the Blues have asked for 1,314 tickets.
The Istanbul governorship has also issued a statement detailing the security measures for the Super Cup. The measures include cutting down traffic in the main areas leading to the stadium.
The security measures will be strengthened by helicopters, boats and divers, and special forces if needed.
The Super Cup is an annual football match which is organised by UEFA and it is contested between the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.
Champions League 2018/19 was won by Liverpool whereas Europa League was won by Chelsea.
Liverpool and Chelsea take on each other in the Super Cup later today. The match will be a historic as referee Stephanie Frappar will become the first female official to adjudicate in a UEFA's men's match. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:04 IST

Uttarakhand gets full member status in BCCI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have granted the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) full BCCI membership.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:50 IST

You can't replace Eden Hazard: Frank Lampard

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): English club Chelsea's manager Frank Lampard believes that midfielder Eden Hazard is irreplaceable in the team as he is at the best form of his career.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:05 IST

August 14, 1990: World witnessed Sachin Tendulkar's #MaidenCentury

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): It was on August 14, 1990, when former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as "Master Blaster" made his presence felt on the field when he scored his first ton in  International cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:00 IST

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 27 runs away from creating partnership record

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): When India and West Indies step out on the field to play the final ODI of the three-match series, captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma would look to create another record for the Men in Blue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:37 IST

Lampard, Klopp welcome appointment of female referee for UEFA Super Cup

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): As Liverpool and Chelsea get ready to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup, managers of both clubs, Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Frank Lampard (Chelsea) welcomed the appointment of female referee Stephanie Frappart for the match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:28 IST

Dale Steyn takes a dig at Cricket South Africa's selectors

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): After being excluded from South Africa's T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, pacer Dale Steyn took a jibe at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) selectors, saying he made himself available for selection, but the selectors missed his number.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:03 IST

We continue to miss key points in matches, says Carlos Brathwaite

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): As West Indies and India get ready to face each other in the final ODI of the three-match series, Windies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:01 IST

Want to play positive cricket and win matches for team, says Rishabh Pant

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): On the eve of the final ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:45 IST

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates hockey academy in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], Aug 13 (ANI): Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, here on Tuesday inaugurated a high-performance hockey centre -- Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) -- to groom the sports talent in the state.
Patnaik expressed that this newly opened centre will produce young Olympian

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:30 IST

We have some new plans: Dimuth Karunaratne ahead of first Test

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said that they have 'new plans' in place.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:45 IST

Moeen Ali takes a break from cricket

Worcestershire [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): England player Moeen Ali is going to take a break from the game, confirmed Worcestershire First Team Coach Alex Gidman on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:29 IST

It will be an extra motivation to play with Ronaldo: Danilo

Leeds [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Juventus player Danilo said it will be an extra motivation to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read More
iocl