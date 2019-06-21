It is a huge deal to have Mohamed Salah in our football team: Egypt captain Elmohamady

Leeds [UK], June 20 (ANI): Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Egypt captain Ahmed Elmohamady has lavishly praised his team-mate Mohamed Salah, saying that it is a huge deal for the country to have a player who is 'one of the best three players in the world.'

"Salah is now one of the best three players in the world. This is a huge deal for the country and the Egyptian team," Goal.com quoted Elmohamady, as saying.

Salah displayed an impeccable performance with Liverpool as he netted 27 goals in all the competitions and helped his club to win the Champions League title.

Elmohamady said that Salah adds value to any team he plays for and everybody anticipates his performance.

"Salah being on any team will help it and be a great addition. Everybody anticipates his performance. So this is a positive thing and a good addition for the Egyptian team," he said.

Despite admitting Salah is a great addition, Elmohamady agreed that each player will have to contribute to the team.

"As has been said, Salah is one of the 23 players on the list. Each player will help others. We play as one team, but having Salah with us is a positive thing and an important thing for us as a team and as players," Elmohamady said.

Egypt will face Zimbabwe in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations on June 22. (ANI)