"It is the key to success," Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate on Trent Arnold's position change in recent games

Anfield [United Kingdom], May 6 (ANI): Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp made a tactical change by switching Trent Alexander Arnold's position from right back to the right midfielder position, and this small change has added a different dimension to their game.

The first instance was visible when Liverpool faced Arsenal, the English wingback produced a crucial moment which changed the fate of the entire game. Liverpool were able to pull out a draw.

"This system where Trent is getting into midfield and getting into more attacking positions is the key to the success we've been having recently," Ibrahima Konate said while speaking to Sky Sports.

"It's important that we can involve Trent further up the field because of the quality he has in his game. We all know what a great passer of the ball he is, I'd say he's one of the best passers in the world. I think it's made us more clinical and decisive in front of goal."

With Arnold's change in position, Konate has to tactically adapt according to the different circumstances.



"We do talk but it's not so important that we are communicating - the main thing is that we all know our roles and what we need to do," says Konate.

"Sometimes we're too far away from each other and there's a lot of noise in the stadium so if he does speak to me, I might not be able to hear him anyway."

"I have to cover more ground but we can see the tactical benefits from an attacking point of view," he adds, referencing Liverpool's ability to throw more bodies forward.

He further went on to reflect on how the number of games have taken a toll on his performance as well as on his team. But even after playing at such short intervals but still he is willing to fight for his team.

"It's true that I have a lot more work to do which means I'm more tired after a game now!" Konate tells Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Brentford at Anfield.

"But I'm happy whenever I'm fighting for the team and while we're putting in such good performances, I'll make whatever sacrifices are necessary," Konate concluded. (ANI)

