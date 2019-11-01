India U-18 defeated Bangladesh U-18 by 2-1 in the SAFF U-18 Championship final to lift the title. (Photo/ Indian Football Team Twitter)
'It was a really special moment', Ravi Rana on his SAFF heroics

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Days after the Indian team lifted the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 for the first time, midfielder Ravi Rana on Friday termed as a "special moment" his heroic goal that led to a India win.
Vikram Pratap Singh scored the opening goal of the match when the game was in the second minute but Bangladesh scored an equalizer before the end of the first half. Both the teams were stuck on 1-1 until Rana scored an impeccable goal in the 90+1' minute of the match, handing India U-18 a 2-1 win.
"There was a lot of emotion involved in the final. We were disappointed after drawing against Bangladesh and were determined to make things right in the final," AIFF quoted Rana as saying.
"I saw the angle was open for the shot and I'm glad the ball sailed in. It was a really special moment for me and I'm glad I could contribute to the victory," he added.
The next challenge for the team is the upcoming AFC U19 Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, which begin from November 6 and where the blue colts are expecting a tough challenge but are determined to continue their 'winning momentum'.
"Winning in Vanuatu and Nepal has given the team a great boost. It's always a great feeling to win and we will now look to continue the momentum into the qualifiers. We have been preparing hard for it. The coach has shown great faith in all of us and is constantly motivating and pushing us to give our best," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

Courtney Walsh appointed Windies women's team assistant coach

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Friday appointed former fast bowler Courtney Walsh as the new assistant coach of the women's team.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:41 IST

Kiren Rijiu hopeful of India reviving its lost glory in hockey

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that he is hopeful that India will revive its lost glory in the world of hockey.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:41 IST

Olympic qualifiers: India women beat USA by 5-1

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India women's hockey team thrashed the USA by 5-1 in the first leg of the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:16 IST

Rohit Sharma 'fit' to play in first T20I against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India batsman Rohit Sharma, who will be leading the team in the T20I series against Bangladesh, is fit and will feature in the match.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:16 IST

Solskjaer uncertain over availability of Maguire, Lindelof,...

Manchester [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bournemouth, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed uncertainty over the availability of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford in the match

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:11 IST

Pakistan women will aim to win ODI series against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof is confident that her side will clinch the series

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:49 IST

Saud Shakeel to captain Pakistan for Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Top-order batsman Saud Shakeel was appointed the captain for the upcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 on Friday.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:13 IST

Third T20I: Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20I, thus sealing the series whitewash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:44 IST

Andrew Tye to miss Pakistan series due to elbow surgery

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): After being ruled out of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia pacer Andrew Tye is set to miss most of the summer in order to undergo surgery for his injured elbow.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:43 IST

Featuring in 100 matches for Liverpool is 'just a dream' for...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on the verge of featuring in the 100th match, said it is 'just dream' for him to achieve that feat.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:23 IST

AIFF signs MoU with German Football Association

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German Football Association (DFB) here on Friday.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:12 IST

International federations reach consensus on establishing rules...

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 1 (ANI): A group of international federations reached a consensus on establishing rules that will allow transgender athletes to enter elite female competitions.

