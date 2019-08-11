Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

It was important to start with a win: Aubameyang on Arsenal's Premier League win

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:42 IST

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored the winning goal during his club's Premier League clash against Newcastle, said that it was important for his team to start the league with a win.
"Yeah, I think so. I think we fought a lot today. It was a great game against a good team in Newcastle. It was important today to start with a win. Last season we started badly and this season we won, so we are happy," the club's official website quoted Aubameyang as saying when asked if the win was deserved.
Aubameyang was playing his 50th Premier League match. With the help of Aubameyang's stunning goal, Arsenal registered a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.
When asked if he's targeting the Golden Boot, the 30-year-old forward said: "As a striker of course it's in the mind. But first of all, as I've always said, the most important is the team. I'm really happy that the goal could help us to win the game."
After having a winning start in the Premier League, Aubameyang said he is looking forward to playing at home.
"It's always positive for the squad. Everybody is now happy to have those three points. We're looking forward to playing at home and winning games," he said. (ANI)

