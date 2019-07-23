Manchester United's Luke Shaw
It was massive disappointment: Luke Shaw recalls Manchester United's last season performance

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:22 IST

Leeds [UK], July 23 (ANI): Manchester United's Luke Shaw expressed his disappointment over the club's dismal performance in the last season and called the experience 'hurtful'.
"Last season was so hurtful for everyone. I know the fans were really hurt, but we as a team were very hurt. Last season was a massive disappointment. How other teams were doing as well - especially over the period when we had time off and there were teams winning trophies," Goal.com quoted Shaw as saying.
In the last season, Manchester City completed a domestic treble while Liverpool clinched the Champions League title. Moreover, Chelsea bagged the Europa League title in the 2018/19 season.
Shaw said it was a tough time for them but added that they do not want to experience such a thing again.
"It was really tough for all of us to take and you couldn't really enjoy your holidays. You see the Champions League final and the Europa League final and they're all English teams - it makes you feel even worse and especially the way the finals went. None of us want that to happen again," he said.
"I think that's why we've all come back again with a different mindset and of course we had that break to clear our minds, but now we're all focused on getting United back to where they belong," Shaw added.
However, Shaw is optimistic for the next season and even issued a warning to his rivals saying that this time, they won't win silverware as easy as last time.
"They won't have it as easy as last season. People are probably already doubting us, but they can carry on doing that. For me and for us as a team we know what we are capable of doing and we will have a much better season than last season," he said. (ANI)

