It was one of our best games: Coach Tite on Brazil's win over Peru

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:21 IST

Leeds [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): Brazil defeated Peru 5-0 in the ongoing Copa America on Saturday and this win was lauded by Brazil's coach Tite saying the match against Peru was one of their best games.
As a result of this win, Brazil reached the quarter-final stage of the Copa America. The team topped their group after winning their match against Peru.
"It was one of our best games. If the pitch is good, helps for a good performance. We have an average of 600 passes per game, but our score was low. Today we improved our effectiveness," Goal.com quoted Tite as saying.
Tite said that the team should look to keep their winning momentum going in the tournament and said the team is out there to win the Copa America title for the ninth time.
"It is a game that must be continued," he continued. "At the interval, I told the players that we need to be prepared for all situations. We have to continue at the same pace, because this is our characteristic, and of course gives us confidence," Tite said.
"We are here to win and we want to present good football. We want to do the best and we are happy about it, we always want to have the satisfaction of working and absorbing what we have done good and bad," he added.
Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, Everton Soares, Dani Alves and Willian scored for Brazil against Peru. The team could have achieved a victory by a bigger margin but Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus saw a late penalty saved.
"I was sad that Gabriel Jesus did not score because he played a lot," Tite said. "He has to be very proud of the way he played. I was twisting individually for him. The goal was not going to be decisive in evaluating his great performance today," Tite said.
Brazil will next play quarter-final match in the Copa America on June 27. (ANI)

