It was unbelievable to be back: Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool [UK], Dec 5 (ANI): Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri said it was unbelievable to be back on the pitch, after appearing for the club against Everton on Thursday.

Shaqiri spent a considerable part on the sidelines with a calf injury and made his way back in the club on Thursday.

"I think you saw [how much I enjoyed it] on the pitch. It was unbelievable to be back on the pitch, I was very happy when I knew I'd play. I wanted to have a good performance," the club's official website quoted Shaqiri as saying.

Liverpool registered a 5-2 win over Everton in Premier League. Shaqiri said he worked hard to make a comeback.

"I've worked hard for the last few months - I've been injured and worked very hard. So I'm very happy to be back. I'm in good shape and very happy to be back," he said.

"Obviously I was injured and I worked hard to come back. I was very happy when I knew I'd play," Shaqiri added. (ANI)

