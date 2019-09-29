It wasn't our best game, says Georginio Wijnaldum despite Liverpool's victory

Liverpool [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): Despite securing a victory over Sheffield United, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said that it was not his club's best game.

"Sometimes you need luck. I was lucky today and the goalkeeper was unlucky. Sometimes you need those kinds of moments," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying after the match.

"They play with a lot of passion. Their fighting spirit was really good and when they had space they played football, but we were also not at our best. We didn't speed the tempo up when we needed to do that and we didn't counter-press the ball. It wasn't our best game," he added.

Although Sheffield United gave Liverpool a tough competition throughout the match, the latter registered a 1-0 win after Wijnaldum netted a goal in the 70th minute on Saturday.

With this victory, Liverpool took their winning streak in this season of Premier League to seven.

Liverpool sit on the top position of the Premier League's points table with 21 points and will now compete against Leicester City on October 5. (ANI)

