It will be an extra motivation to play with Ronaldo: Danilo

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:29 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Juventus player Danilo said it will be an extra motivation to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo.
"He (Ronaldo) spoke very highly of Juventus and to play with him will be an extra motivation. I found a very motivated and happy Ronaldo. He spoke about the club like a family and this was reassuring to me. It was great to hear such things," Goal.com quoted Danilo as saying.
The 28-year-old has already played with Ronaldo during his time with Real Madrid.
Danilo said that he liked the style of manager Maurizio Sarri and is ready to learn.
"I like his style of play very much and I am ready to learn and evolve every day. Sarri has asked me to be very attentive in the defensive phase of the game, and that I am free to express my potential," he said.
"I don't think I'll have difficulty adapting to what he is asking for. I know that defending is very important in Italy, but I am 28 years old and open to learning anything that I need to become a better player," he added. (ANI)

