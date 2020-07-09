It will not be nothing: Jurgen Klopp concerned by Henderson's injury

Brighton [UK], July 9 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Thursday expressed his concern regarding Reds' skipper Jordon Henderson's injury.

Henderson had scored his second goal for Liverpool against Brighton, ensuring a 3-1 win in the ongoing Premier League. However, he was substituted in the 80th minute having seemingly hurt his knee.

"I don't know how serious it is, I don't know, honestly. I didn't see the situation back on the pitch, but I know that it will not be nothing, probably. That's how it is, but we have to wait. I cannot say more," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool, who has already secured the Premier League title, got its first goal in the sixth minute of the match against Brighton as Salah registered the strike. Two minutes later, Henderson increased the lead for Reds as he registered the second goal.

After managing to hang on in the first half, Brighton was able to peg one goal back just before the half time as Leandro Trossard registered the strike, bringing the scoreline to 1-2.

The ball possession was maintained by Liverpool in the second half. As a result, Salah got the match-winning goal in the 76th minute. After that, no other goals were scored and Liverpool secured a 3-1 win.

Liverpool now holds an unassailable 23-point lead at the top over second-placed Manchester City.

The side will now take on Burnley on July 11. (ANI)

