Italian football to return on June 12 with Coppa Italia semi-finals

Leeds [UK], June 5 (ANI): Italian football is set to kick-start on June 12, as Juventus competes with AC Milan in a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg match, following the long break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The recovery of football with the Italian Cup, as desired, will take place," Goal.com quoted Italy's Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora from a Facebook live-stream

Followed by a match between Napoli and Inter Milan, the Cup final is scheduled for June 17. The first leg matches of the last four ties took place in February.

"The two semi-finals have also been brought forward to have a tight schedule. The first will be on June 12, then 13 for the second and 17 the final," Spadafora added.

The semi-final ties were originally scheduled to take place on June 13 and 14, but the government accepted a request from Serie A to move the two fixtures forward by an extra day. (ANI)

