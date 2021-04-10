Italy assistant coach De Rossi hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Rome [Italy], April 10 (ANI): Days after contracting coronavirus, Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi has been hospitalised due to pneumonia symptoms.

At least eight players and four members of the background staff have been diagnosed with coronavirus since returning from the latest round of international matches, Goal.com reported.

De Rossi was appointed as assistant to coach Roberto Mancini last month. He has been in hospital since Thursday.



The assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31, the night of Italy's match against Lithuania, along with three other members of the group.

According to Goal.com, De Rossi is being treated at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome, which is at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in Italy. He had a CT scan on Thursday and doctors advised him to be hospitalised as a precautionary measure. The 37-year-old's condition has been reported as "fair" and is under control.

Italy won 2-0 against each of Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania to move up to first place in World Cup qualifying Group C. (ANI)

