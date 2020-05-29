Italy's Serie A to return on June 20, sports minister Spadafora confirms

Rome [Italy], May 29 (ANI): Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed that Seria A season will resume from June 20 after the three-month of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's top flight was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs were permitted to return to contact training this month.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Spadafora announced on Thursday that the intention is for the 2019-20 campaign to kick-off again next month, Goal.com reported.

Coppa Italia semi-final games are to be held on June 13, with Serie A to get back underway the following week

"Football was going to restart when we had the right safety conditions and when the CTS would give the go-ahead to the protocols," Spadafora said.

"The league resumes on June 20 - I have already consulted with Prime Minister Conte. I hope we can complete the Coppa Italia in the week from June 13 to 20. It would be a signal to the benefit of all Italians, given it's the competition shown on public service [television].

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said: "Football's return represents a message of hope for the whole country. I am happy and satisfied, it is a success that I share with the sports minister and with all the federal members."

"Ours is a project of great responsibility because it invests everything the professional world of Serie A, B, C and also the women's Serie A," he added.

Juventus were a point clear of Lazio at the top of the table with 12 games remaining when the league season was suspended. (ANI)

