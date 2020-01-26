It's a big challenge for us: Tuchel ahead of Lille clash

Paris [France], Jan 26 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Lille, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that it is a big challenge for them as their opponents have a lot of quality.

"We had a good training session, with quality, intensity, a good attitude. It's good and necessary to be ready for the match on Sunday against the team with the best home record," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"It'll be a tough game, because Lille have a lot of quality, they have a very strong 4-4-2, compact, with good attacking transitions. We'll need to look out for a lot of things. It's a big challenge for us," he added.

Tuchel also hailed Angel Di Maria calling the 31-year-old 'very professional'.

"I've liked him for years. When he played at Real Madrid, I was a big fan. He never stops, is reliable, works a lot for the team. He's also a nice person. He's always the first to arrive at the Ooredoo Training Centre, is competitive each day, is very professional," Tuchel said.

PSG will take on Lille in Ligue 1 on Monday. (ANI)

