It's a great result, without a shadow of a doubt: Dyche after win over Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], January 22 (ANI): Burnley manager Sean Dyche is really pleased with his team's win over Liverpool and said it was a great result, "without a shadow of a doubt".

Liverpool's long unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end after they lost 1-0 to Burnley here on Friday. It was Liverpool's first loss at Anfield in the league since April 2017, ending the club-record unbeaten streak at 68.

Ashley Barnes' 83rd-minute penalty proved decisive in the match and it allowed Burnley to snatch all three points from the game.



"It's a great result, without a shadow of a doubt. We've given a good account of ourselves here in recent seasons and we've put in another massive shift," the club's official website quoted Dyche as saying.

"This is a motivated group of people. It's not just about one player; it's about a whole team who were very diligent in their shape and organisation. They have that inner belief that it takes, even when you are defending it out. It still needs belief and a collective spirit and attitude -- and we did have moments," he added.

The win lifted Burnley up one place to 16th on the Premier League standings with 19 points. Despite the win, Dyche feels there is room for improvement.

"A tremendous amount of effort has to go into performances at places like this because you know you are playing a top side who are going to keep the ball and are going to probe and ask questions of you defensively. But we've kept them down to only a few good chances. There are things we can still do better; we know that, but it's not easy coming to places like this," he said. (ANI)

