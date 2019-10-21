It's a massive game for us, says Abraham ahead of Ajax clash

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): Chelsea's Tammy Abraham said that clash against Ajax in the Champions League is a 'massive game' for them.

"We know it's a massive game for us. Ajax are like us, they have a lot of young players who like to keep the ball and play good football. Off the ball as well they like to win it back quickly," the club's official website quoted Abraham as saying.

Ajax have won both of their Champions League clashes while Chelsea have won one and faced defeat in the other.

Despite admitting it is not going to be easy, Abraham said he believes in himself.

"We know it's not going to be easy, but I believe in myself and my team that we can hopefully get a result there," he said.

Chelsea will compete against Ajax on October 23. (ANI)

