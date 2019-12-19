It's a wonderful signing: Klopp on Minamino joining Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], Dec 19 (ANI): Takumi Minamino is all set to join Liverpool from January 1 next year, and manager Jurgen Klopp said it is a 'wonderful signing'.

"This is fabulous news - a wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Minamino will be making a move from Salzburg.

Klopp said the Japan international is very quick and a 'proper team payer'.

"Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently so I don't need to sing too loudly about his qualities as they are already known," he said.

"Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball - a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others," Klopp added. (ANI)

