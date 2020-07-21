It's going to be 'one of greatest days of my life': Jurgen Klopp excited to lift Premier League trophy

Liverpool [UK], July 21 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed excitement as his team will get their hands on the Premier League trophy on Thursday and said it is going to be "one of the greatest days of my life".

"On a professional basis, it's 100 per cent one of the greatest days of my life, 100 per cent, to finally get our hands on this trophy, [which] everybody was waiting so long for," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"I think two or three years ago, nobody thought it would be possible for us, especially with all the challenges we faced and the challenges we have and the competitors we have. I will be proud, I think, of the boys and all that we did together in this club. It's a milestone, 100 per cent, and as such we should see it. It's an important day, a very important day, but not the last very important day for us. But we will be in a very good spirit, 100 per cent," he added.

The Reds secured their first top-flight championship in 30 years on June 25 but they have not yet lifted the actual prize over their heads.

Klopp and his squad have had to wait nearly a month to receive the prize, but that moment arrives following the conclusion of their penultimate league fixture of the season against Chelsea at Anfield. (ANI)

