Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri

It's inadmissible to speak of races in 2019: Sarri on racism

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:41 IST

Leeds [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Condemning the racist incidents in football, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that it is inadmissible to speak of races in 2019.
There have been many incidents of racism affecting football. The most recent one was witnessed on Sunday during a clash between Verona and Brescia when the latter's Mario Balotelli was targeted by the fans.
"Unfortunately I smile when you speak about racism in football. That's because those who are racist at the stadiums are also like this in society, one cannot think that the stadium is a world apart," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.
"Football has the right technology to stop these people. It's inadmissible to speak of races in 2019. There is only one race: the human race," he added.
Juventus, who are currently on top of Serie A points table, will now compete against Lokomotiv Moscow in Champions League today.
Sarri praised Lokomotiv Moscow saying that they have 'quality'.
"There are no simple counter-measures against teams that make great density in front of the defense, otherwise nobody would do it anymore because it would be overwhelmed," Sarri said.
"It's not easy, unless you can quickly unlock the game. In situations like these, they can often be solved by a single person and we have many players with enormous qualities. But I have seen some games played by Lokomotiv at home and they have been more aggressive and proactive. We face a team that has quality," he added. (ANI)

