I've always believed in my ability: Curtis Jones

Liverpool [UK], November 12 (ANI): Liverpool's Curtis Jones said that he always believes in himself and his ability while shedding light on his competitive nature.

"I think I'm two totally different people on and off the pitch. I've never doubted myself, no. I've always believed in my ability and I always will. I'll always believe in myself to know that anybody that I'm up against, if you get the better of me in one game, then there's only one thing on my mind: the next game when I play against you, I'm going to beat you, it'll literally be me for the whole game playing against you," the club's official website quoted Jones as saying.

"There's being confident and being cocky - I think there's a fine line in between that. I don't want to have people think that I'm going over that. Yeah, there's been times when my confidence is not as high but the last thing I'll ever do is doubt myself," he added.



The 19-year-old reiterated that off the pitch, he is completely a different person.

"Off the pitch, a lot of people know me for just being like a humble kid. I'm just humbled, relaxed, I'm chilled, I'll speak to anybody. I'll just try to be how I was brought up to be. I would never change. Obviously, I'm still a little bit loud and can have a laugh, but I don't walk around confident and [act] how I am on the pitch. I'm different off the pitch," he said.

Liverpool are currently placed on the third position on the Premier League table with 17 points. The club will now take on top-placed Leicester City in the league on November 21. (ANI)

