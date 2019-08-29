Footballer Cristiano Biraghi
I've come back at right time to Inter Milan: Cristiano Biraghi

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:32 IST

Milan [Italy], Aug 29 (ANI): Cristiano Biraghi, who re-signed for Inter Milan from Fiorentina on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, on Thursday said he came back at the right time.
"I think that I've come back to Inter at the right time, I've matured both in and outside of football," the club's official website quoted Biraghi as saying.
"I believe that I've reached the required level to make myself of use for this great team. Now, I need to show that I can stay but I'm ready to do so," he added.
After rejoining the club, the 26-year-old left-back is looking forward to fitting in with the "mechanisms of the side".
"I'll look to immediately fit in with the mechanisms of the side," he added. (ANI)

