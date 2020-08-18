I've got so much to give: Joe Hart after signing contract with Tottenham

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): After joining Tottenham, Joe Hart said he has got "so much to give" to the club despite admitting that the past couple of years were difficult for him.

Hart on Tuesday signed a contract with Tottenham that runs until 2022.

"Firstly, I just want to say thank you to the Club for seeing something in me. No getting away from it, it's been a difficult couple of years for me personally on the football field, but I feel I've got so much to give, I feel like I've got a lot of quality, a lot in the bank, but not much game time recently," the club's official website quoted Hart as saying.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper, who left Burnley at the end of the 2019/20 season, won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup with Manchester City, having joined the Premier League side from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

Hart said his body is "certainly ready" to start again.

"I can only look at things positively. I'm ready to go. I feel like I'm starting again, and I quite enjoy that feeling. My body is certainly ready for me to start again. I'm ready to push and ready to get back to levels. I love the idea of European football, two games a week... it all excites me," he said.

On the international stage, Hart has won 75 caps for England and represented the Three Lions at one World Cup and two European Championships. (ANI)

