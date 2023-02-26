"I've had some not particularly nice emails that want me to die": Chelsea Manager Graham Potter ahead of Spurs clash

Tottenham [United Kingdom], February 26 (ANI): At a pre-match press conference against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Chelsea Manager Graham Potter on Saturday revealed that "Things are difficult so nobody wants to hear about the poor old Premier league manager."

"Nevertheless, if you ask me a question about 'is it hard, is it tough, is it nice to hear,' as much as I've had support, I've had some not particularly nice emails come through that want me to die and want my kids to die. So that's obviously not pleasant to receive. But if you've asked about it for four months, if you're under pressure, for four months 'I'm under pressure, I'm under pressure', I'm under pressure because you guys [the media] need to sell stuff, what do you expect in the end? And if we don't get the results then obviously that's what happens. That's football. That's how it is. And the challenge for me is 'OK, how do I conduct myself'? That's what I always turn around to. The higher you go, the more pressure you have on how you are as pre-season," he said.

Even after the threats, Potter is supported by the board, as revealed in the pre-match conference. The 47-year-old English manager now has a chance to redeem himself and repay the trust invested in him against their bitter rivals. The North London derby will be played on 26 February, Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Chelsea has had their moments since Potter took charge in the wake of Thomas Tuchel's controversial departure. Under Potter's spell, Chelsea has played 25 matches and they have managed to win just nine of them.

In their last 17 games, Chelsea has scored an average of 0.9 goals per match. In 19 matches The Blues have only scored 15 goals.



While on the other hand, arch-rivals Tottenham currently sit in the Champions League qualification spot with Newcastle breathing down their necks. As Antonio Conte recovers from his surgery, Tottenham will surely miss his aggressive presence on the touchline.

Even though he has had more time with the club the Italian's record is still a sight to behold. In 128 matches, Tottenham has won 81 games, drawn 18 and lost 29. While Tottenham's trophy cabubet still has a bare look about it, under Antonio Conte, they look more likely to win a silvareware every season.

Both of the teams will try their best to walk out with a victory rather than a defeat or draw. Three points will play a crucial role and allow them to move further in the rankings.

Harry Kane, Heung Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski will have to do the heavy lifting if Spurs are to come away with all 3 points.

For Chelsea Joao Felix, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount can give Tottenham something to think about.(ANI)

