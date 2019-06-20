A view of TRC football stadium, Srinagar. (Photo/ANI)
J-K gets first football stadium with floodlights

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 15:17 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): The football players here have got an exciting boost as they got their first stadium, TRC Football turf ground, with floodlights facilities.
Earlier there used to be very rare football activity during the night but after the installment of lights, matches can now be conducted during the night time too.
Moreover, the floodlights installed at the TRC ground are of high quality, which will open the doors for the high-definition quality live telecast of matches.
Sarmad Hafeez, Commission Secretary, J-K Youth Sports and Services, is elated over the development and called it a historical step.
"This is a historical step and this is the first stadium in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where the floodlights have been installed. Therefore now we will be able to play under floodlights and not just national games but games of international standards," Hafeez told ANI.
"It is our government's goal that we increase the sporting infrastructure and provide people with such an infrastructure where youth can participate in all different sports," he added.
The stadium, which was built at the cost of Rs 4.5 crore, was unveiled in 2014. Since 2015, the ground has been used for I-league matches and other local football tournaments.
Hafeez said that this is just a beginning because as many as 10 more stadiums and playfields are ready to get floodlights, which will further promote sports in the state.
"Our state is known for football and we have produces some very good footballers who have represented the country and represented the finest clubs in the country," he said.
"This is only the beginning and we already have 10 other stadiums and playfields, where the floodlights are ready for inauguration. In the coming days, they will be inaugurated," added Hafeez. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:47 IST

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 02:44 IST

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 00:35 IST

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:24 IST

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:58 IST

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:29 IST

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 21:36 IST

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 21:04 IST

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 20:57 IST

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 20:17 IST

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:56 IST

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:19 IST

