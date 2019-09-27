James Milner is unbelievably important, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised James Milner calling him 'Mr Professional' and 'unbelievably important' for the club.

"Millie is unbelievably important. I said it a couple of times. He is Mr Professional, that's how it is," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool registered a 2-0 win over MK Dons on Thursday in the Carabao Cup. Milner performed brilliantly as he scored the first goal of the match.

"He is very, very serious in all the things he's doing but still a funny guy in the dressing room. In a game like MK Dons, for example, you go there and play with five kids, that's good and nice, and then you have six first-team regulars on the pitch. And the others didn't even travel. It could be kind of a feeling of, 'Oh, we play MK Dons, nice, thank you very much, boss'," Klopp said.

"But there's no chance in the team as long as guys like James or Adam [Lallana], or Hendo if he would have been involved, are in the team because from the first moment, if we are here we give our everything," he added.

Klopp also termed Milner as a 'role model' for all the young players.

"He is a role model for all the young boys - and not only for the young boys. He had an exceptional career so far and he looks like he has a few more years in the locker, that's really good," Klopp said.

Liverpool will now compete against Sheffield United in Premier League on September 28. (ANI)

