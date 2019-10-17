Liverpool's James Milner
James Milner very good at taking penalties, says Emile Heskey

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:08 IST

Liverpool [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Liverpool's James Milner ability to take penalties has earned him praise from former footballer and teammate Emile Heskey.
Heskey and Milner were teammates at Aston Villa, where Milner was the penalty taker.
"He was our penalty taker at Villa. He's so good at them because of practice," Liverpool's official website quoted Heskey as saying.
"He knows what he wants, he knows what he wants to do. He's so calm and confident with it. Nothing fazes him. You see him training [on them] during training and after training. That sums up James Milner," he added.
Liverpool managed to defeat Leicester City by 2-1 after Milner converted a penalty in the 90+5th minute on October 5.
Milner, 41, currently has the fifth-most all-time Premier League appearances and Heskey feels that the 33-year-old has evolved brilliantly.
"To play so many games from such a young age, and to evolve as he has, has been fantastic. When I first got to Villa he was a winger and evolved into a central midfielder and now is an all-round player," Heskey said. (ANI)

