James Milner wants to get into the habit of winning trophies

Liverpool [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash, Liverpool's James Milner said he wants to get into the habit of winning trophies.

"I think [it's] very important - I think you want to get in[to] that habit of winning trophies. I think the Super Cup's a special trophy to win because you've got to win a big trophy to get there as well, so I think it's important," the club's official website quoted Milner as saying.

Liverpool had a brilliant start in the Premier League as they registered a massive 4-1 victory over Norwich City on August 10.

Milner said if they win Super Cup, it will be a good way to start the season.

"[We're] Playing against another top team, another English team, obviously, again. I think it's a good way to start the season if you can win a trophy and it's more silverware for the club if you can do that," he said.

Liverpool will compete against Chelsea for the UEFA Super Cup clash in Istanbul on Thursday. (ANI)

