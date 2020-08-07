Jamshedpur FC appoint Owen Coyle as head coach

Jharkhand [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season, Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of Owen Coyle as their new head coach.

"Jamshedpur FC has signed Owen Coyle as their new Head Coach ahead of their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign," the club said in a statement.

Coyle's initial coaching assignments were in Scotland with Falkirk, Airdrie United and St. Johnstone before moving to Burnley in the English Championship in 2007 where he won promotion to the English Premier League in his first season itself. He has also managed Houston Dynamos in Major League Soccer.

Coyle said he is "excited and honored" to be joining the club.

"Jamshedpur has a tremendous football legacy. The club has all the right things in place, starting with its vision and translating into a robust foundation of grassroots, youth, Tata Football Academy, and required infrastructure such as fantastic training and accommodation facilities at par with some of those in Europe," the club's official website quoted Coyle as saying.

"The vociferous fans have been amongst the best in ISL over the past three seasons, which I had the opportunity to see while soaking in the atmosphere in my debut game in India at the Furnace. This club deserves to be competing at the pinnacle of the ISL and nothing less, and I am excited and honored to have been entrusted with the task," he added.

As a player, Coyle has scored more than 300 goals in his entire professional career and also represented the Republic of Ireland at the international level.

Owen will be joined by Sandy Stewart as the Assistant Coach. Stewart has been an assistant manager at several clubs in Scotland, England and the United States, working with Coyle. (ANI)

