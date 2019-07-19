Jamshedpur FC likely to sign Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC are likely to sign Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The franchise is hoping that Monroy will be able to fill the vacant midfielder slot as Sergio Cidoncha left Jamshedpur to join Kerela Blasters, Goal.com reported on Friday.

The 31-year-old midfielder began his senior career in 2005 with Atletico Madrid. He started with Atletico C and after playing two seasons with them, he was promoted to Atletico B.

Monroy made his first appearance in the top tier league in the 2011-12 season with Romania's club side FC Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt. The player was then signed by Romanian team CFR Cluj in 2014.

The midfielder, however, did not stay for a long period at the club as he chose to terminate his contract just under 10 months due to unpaid wages. During his stint with Cluj, he took part in all the four matches of the Europa League qualifiers.

The Madrid-born player then joined Moldovia and with the team, he won the Moldovian Cup with FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

In January 2019, he made a return to his hometown as he represented Inter de Madrid. He made 17 appearances for the team and later, chose not to renew his contract.

If Monroy joins the Jamshedpur-based side, he will become the fifth Spaniard in the team, joining Tiri, Carlos Calvo, Francisco Medina Luna and Noe Acosta.

Jamshedpur FC finished at the fifth spot in the ISL 2018/19 season with 27 points from 18 matches. (ANI)

