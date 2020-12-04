Jan Bednarek signs new contract with Southampton

Southampton [UK], December 4 (ANI): Southampton on Thursday announced that Jan Bednarek has extended his stay after signing a new long-term contract with the club.

Bednarek inked a deal that will keep him at the Premier League side until the summer of 2025.

"Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm that defender Jan Bednarek has signed a new, long-term contract at St Mary's. The centre-back today put pen to paper on the four-and-a-half-year deal, which sees him extend his commitment through to the summer of 2025," the club said in a statement.



Bednarek, 24, has developed into an integral part of the first-team squad since moving to the club from Lech Poznan in 2017, starting all ten Premier League matches so far this season, taking his total number of appearances in a Saints shirt to 85.

After signing a new contract, Bednarek said he feels it is the "next step" in his development.

"I think it's the next step in my development. I feel like this is the right place for me at the moment, and I can really enjoy my time here," Bednarek said in a statement.

"I still see myself as a player who can improve a lot at this place, so there was only one decision for me to sign a new contract and help Southampton to become a better club," he added. (ANI)

