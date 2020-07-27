Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): Jan Vertonghen on Monday confirmed that he will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur after playing his final game for the club.

The Belgian defender confirmed on Twitter that he would indeed be leaving the club.

The defender played his last game for the side on Sunday as the side played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

"So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that makes the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans," Vertonghen tweeted.



The 33-year-old made 315 appearances for Tottenham ever since joining the club in 2012.

With this stint with Tottenham, Vertonghen developed into one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

He also managed to reach the finals of League Cup in 2015 and Champions League in 2019 with the club.

He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2012-13 and 2017-18.

The 33-year-old was also elected into the Champions League Team of the Season in 2018-19. (ANI)

