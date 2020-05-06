Javi Garcia dubs Premier League as 'most competitive league' in the world

Manchester [UK], May 6 (ANI): Former Manchester City player Javi Garcia has dubbed Premier League as the 'most competitive league' in the world.

"In my opinion, the Premier League is the most competitive league (in the world). There are many teams that fight to be up there every season and every year a new one that nobody was taking into consideration comes out," the club's official website quoted Garcia as saying.

"In the end, every season there's a couple of new teams in addition to the five or six usual contenders and it makes the Premier League very hard," he added.

Garcia, who currently plays for Spanish club Real Betis, spent two seasons at Manchester City between 2012 and 2014.

Picking a highlighting moment during his stay at the club, Garcia said it would be when Manchester City lifted the Premier League title in 2014.

"So, if I have to pick a moment of my time at City, it would definitely be when we won that title," he said.

"(Securing the Carling Cup in 2014) was also a nice title, because you don't play a final at Wembley every day, but that season we all had in our minds winning that Premier League," Garcia added. (ANI)

